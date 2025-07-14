WhatsApp for iOS to let channel admins ask followers questions

WhatsApp has released a new update for its iOS app, version 25.20.10.73, via the TestFlight beta program. The update reveals that WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will let channel admins post questions to their followers, as per WABetaInfo. The feature is currently in development and isn't available for beta testing yet. It promises to enhance interaction between channel owners and their audience once it's officially rolled out in a future update of the app.

Feature details How the 'Questions' feature will work The new "Questions" feature will be accessible through the chat attachment menu. Once selected, channel admins can compose and share a question as part of a channel update. All responses to a question can be viewed by opening their channel and going to the specific update where it was published. This way, they can easily review all submitted responses and reflect on the feedback received from their followers.

User engagement What's the potential use? The "Questions" feature could be used to gather feedback on content, gauge interest in upcoming topics or events, or simply engage followers with open-ended questions. For instance, a WhatsApp Channel dedicated to local news could ask followers what neighborhood issues they want more coverage on. This would help admins tailor updates according to community interests and stay closely connected with their audience.