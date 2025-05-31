Attention! WhatsApp will stop working on these phones from tomorrow
What's the story
WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform owned by Meta, will stop working on a number of older iPhone and Android models from June 1.
The change was originally scheduled for May 2025 but had been delayed to give users more time to upgrade their devices.
This update is part of Meta's standard maintenance process, which includes raising the minimum supported operating system versions for improved performance and security.
Device list
Affected iPhone and Android models
The iPhones that will stop supporting WhatsApp from tomorrow are: iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus and first-generation iPhone SE.
On the Android side, the affected models include the Samsung Galaxy S4, Samsung Galaxy Note 3, Sony Xperia Z1, LG G2, Huawei Ascend P6, Moto G (first generation), Motorola Razr HD and Moto E (2014).
These devices do not support the latest OS updates, making them incompatible with the latest version of WhatsApp.
Transition tips
User transition and backup advice
WhatsApp recommends users back up their chat history to a Google account for seamless conversation transfer when switching devices.
To do this, users can open WhatsApp, head to Settings, tap on Chats and select Chat Backup.
This way, even if your phone is on the list of affected models, you won't lose any important conversations during the transition process.
Focus
Security concerns driving the change
The primary reason for this change is security. Older devices that no longer receive software updates are more vulnerable to hacks and other issues.
This is why WhatsApp is asking users to upgrade their devices or operating systems if they want to continue using the service.
The move also comes after a series of updates aimed at enhancing user privacy and protecting personal data on WhatsApp.