You won't see unwanted messages on WhatsApp anymore
What's the story
WhatsApp is working on a new feature to enhance user privacy by reducing unwanted messages.
A future update will let users set up a unique username PIN, adding an extra layer of security to their accounts.
The feature is still in development and will be rolled out in a future update, as per the latest report by WABetaInfo.
Enhanced security
A safeguard against unsolicited messages
The username PIN feature will work as a safeguard against unsolicited messages from unknown contacts.
Even if someone knows your username, they won't be able to message you unless they have your PIN.
This is especially useful for short or common usernames that are easy to guess.
WhatsApp plans to actively encourage users to set up this extra layer of security after they choose their usernames in the future.
User guide
How does it work?
If a user sets a username but doesn't configure a PIN, the application will show an informational banner at the top of the Chats tab.
The message will encourage them to enable this facility for added protection.
This proactive reminder is designed to help users improve their privacy settings, especially after choosing a username that could potentially be guessed or discovered by others.
Privacy assurance
Commitment to user privacy
The username PIN feature is part of WhatsApp's ongoing efforts to give users more control over their privacy.
By permitting them to communicate using a unique username instead of their phone number, the platform hopes to offer an optimized experience from the outset.
The move comes as part of WhatsApp's broader strategy to enhance user safety and security on its platform.