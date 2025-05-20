What's the story

Actor Suniel Shetty was left shocked at Paresh Rawal's sudden exit from the much-awaited film, Hera Pheri 3.

Talking to India Today, Shetty stated that both he and Akshay Kumar were surprised.

"This is absolutely shocking. I first thought about texting him, and then I thought I'd meet him and would discuss it," Shetty said, adding even Kumar, who's also a producer, was "clueless" about why Rawal left.

Kumar reportedly sent a notice to Rawal, seeking ₹25cr in damages.