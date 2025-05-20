'Biggest shock': Suniel, Akshay were 'clueless' about Paresh Rawal's exit
What's the story
Actor Suniel Shetty was left shocked at Paresh Rawal's sudden exit from the much-awaited film, Hera Pheri 3.
Talking to India Today, Shetty stated that both he and Akshay Kumar were surprised.
"This is absolutely shocking. I first thought about texting him, and then I thought I'd meet him and would discuss it," Shetty said, adding even Kumar, who's also a producer, was "clueless" about why Rawal left.
Kumar reportedly sent a notice to Rawal, seeking ₹25cr in damages.
Production crisis
'We had already started...shot a promo'
Shetty further said, "This is a crisis. We are in the middle of this film, and this is the biggest shock. We were going to begin shooting next year. We had already started, in fact. We shot a promo. It's a big thing."
"This is so shocking. I can't make sense of this. And you know who sent it? Athiya (Shetty's daughter) and Ahaan (Shetty's son) - they both sent it to me within 15 minutes, asking 'Papa what is this?'"
No creative differences
Rawal clarified reasons for leaving 'Hera Pheri 3'
Earlier, Rawal had also explained why he had to leave the film. Contrary to popular opinion, he denied leaving over creative differences or remuneration.
He said, "I know it came as a shock to many. We three make a great combination with Priyadarshan ji directing us, but the fact is that I opted out because today I don't feel like a part of it."
Still, reports of a tiff over his fees are heavily roaming around.
Franchise history
'Hera Pheri' franchise: A cult classic in Bollywood
The Hera Pheri franchise, which started with Priyadarshan's Hera Pheri in 2000, introduced the iconic trio of Kumar, Rawal, and Shetty to Bollywood.
The film's slapstick comedy, one-liners, and unique characters made it a cult classic.
Its success was followed by Phir Hera Pheri in 2006, which, despite not garnering the same praises as its predecessor, was a commercial hit.
Fans have been waiting for the third installment, but Rawal's exit has disappointed many.
Future endeavors
Meanwhile, Shetty, Rawal's upcoming projects
Meanwhile, Rawal will next be seen in Housefull 5 opposite Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, and Riteish Deshmukh. The film will release in theaters on June 6.
Shetty, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie, Kesari Veer, also starring Sooraj Pancholi, Akanksha Sharma, and Vivek Oberoi. The film is set to release in theaters on Friday.