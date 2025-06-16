What's the story

The much-anticipated second season of the Malayalam series Kerala Crime Files, titled The Hunt for CPO Ambili, is set to premiere on JioHotstar on June 20 (Friday)

The critically acclaimed first season was released on June 23, 2023.

This new installment will continue the gripping narrative established in its predecessor and will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

