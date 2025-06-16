'Kerala Crime Files' S02 arrives this week: What to expect
What's the story
The much-anticipated second season of the Malayalam series Kerala Crime Files, titled The Hunt for CPO Ambili, is set to premiere on JioHotstar on June 20 (Friday)
The critically acclaimed first season was released on June 23, 2023.
This new installment will continue the gripping narrative established in its predecessor and will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.
Here's everything to know about the project.
Storyline and actors
'The Hunt for CPO Ambili'—details of season 2
The second season revolves around the mysterious disappearance of Civil Police Officer Ambili Raju, essayed by veteran actor Indrans.
A blood-stained phone found in a drainage ditch raises suspicions about Ambili's involvement in a crime.
The ensemble cast includes Aju Varghese, Lal, Navas Vallikkunnu, Harisree Ashokan, Jeo Baby, and Arjun Radhakrishnan, among others.
In case you missed it, watch the trailer here
Makers' statement
Here's what the director said about the series
The second season is directed by Ahammed Khabeer, with a script by Bahul Ramesh, known for his work in Kishkindha Kaandam. Hesham Abdul Wahab has composed the music.
Khabeer told The Week, "Season 2 starts with a CPO (Civil Police Officer) going missing from the station and involves policemen from different states getting involved in the investigation."
"We placed a lot of stock in [Ramesh's] writing and created this season with the intent to do complete justice to it."