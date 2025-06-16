What's the story

Pop star Justin Bieber recently shared a heated text message exchange with an unnamed friend who accused him of "lashing out."

The singer defended his emotional responses, saying, "I will never suppress my emotions for someone."

"Conflict is part of relationship. If you don't like my anger you don't like me."

"My anger is a response to pain I have been (through). Asking a traumatised person not to be traumatised is simply mean," he wrote.