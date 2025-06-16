Justin Bieber's friend calls out his 'anger,' gets blocked
What's the story
Pop star Justin Bieber recently shared a heated text message exchange with an unnamed friend who accused him of "lashing out."
The singer defended his emotional responses, saying, "I will never suppress my emotions for someone."
"Conflict is part of relationship. If you don't like my anger you don't like me."
"My anger is a response to pain I have been (through). Asking a traumatised person not to be traumatised is simply mean," he wrote.
Text exchange
Bieber ends 'short-lived' friendship
In the screenshots shared on Instagram, Bieber's friend said they weren't used to someone "lashing out" at them.
To this, the singer replied, "Ouch. This friendship is officially over. I will never accept a man calling my anger lashing out."
"I enjoyed our short-lived relationship. I wasn't kidding when I told u I didn't need u as a friend. I have good friends who will respect these boundaries."
After this, the singer blocked the friend.
Fan reactions
Fans call out Bieber
Bieber's post has since drawn negative reactions from fans.
One user wrote, "Some things are better dealt privately J."
While another compared the singer to Kanye West aka Ye, saying, "Bros lowkey becoming ye."
A comment read, "So u think everyone has to accept your lack of respect just because you have been in pain?"
Paparazzi clash
Bieber's recent clash with paparazzi
Bieber's social media outburst comes after he had a heated argument with photographers outside Soho House in Malibu.
In a video, he can be heard saying, "We're gonna set boundaries here today. I'm not afraid to set boundaries. Stop provoking me."
He added, "I'm at my wit's f***ing end is what I am at. I'm demanding respect."