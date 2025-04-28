5 tips to customize your Instagram profile like a pro
What's the story
Customizing your Instagram profile can give you an edge in the online world and make your account more attractive for followers.
Whether you're new on Instagram or want to spruce up your profile, knowing the basics of customization is important.
The following guide offers simple steps and tips on optimizing different aspects of your profile. From username to profile picture, it makes sure you present yourself in the best way possible.
Let's take a look.
Tip #1
Choosing the right username
Choosing a good username is important as it defines who you are on Instagram.
Go for a name that's easy to remember and indicates either your personal brand or interests.
Don't use complex characters or numbers (unless required).
If the desired username is not available, go for slight variations while ensuring it still remains clear and relevant.
Tip #2
Crafting an engaging bio
Your bio gives a glimpse into who you are or what you stand for.
Keep it short but informative, emphasizing on important parts like hobbies, job or interests.
Use emojis (but not too many) to add a personal touch without cluttering the text.
Don't forget that this section should allure visitors into following you by giving them a sneak-peak into what they can expect from you.
Tip #3
Selecting a profile picture
The profile picture is usually the first thing that people see about your account.
Pick a clear image that represents you well; this could be a professional headshot or a logo if it's for business purposes.
Make sure it has good lighting and focus so that it looks sharp even in thumbnail size.
Tip #4
Utilizing Story Highlights effectively
The best part is that Story Highlights let you promote your important moments beyond their 24-hour life on Instagram Stories.
You can categorize them based on the themes of your content - travel, food, events, etc. - and personalize highlight covers with simple graphics for consistency and easy navigation of viewers.
Tip #5
Linking external websites
If relevant, utilize the website field in your profile settings judiciously by linking external sites.
They should be personal blogs or business pages directly related to what people may find interesting about you outside Instagram's platform itself.
This not only drives traffic elsewhere but also provides more context about who follows you along here too.