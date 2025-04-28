How to easily transfer YouTube playlists between Android devices
What's the story
Transferring YouTube playlists between Android devices can be pretty easy if you know the right steps.
Perhaps, you're upgrading to a new phone or just want to share your favorite playlists with another device; knowing how to move your content easily is important.
Here are practical tips on transferring YouTube playlists seamlessly, so that your music and video collections are always at your fingertips.
Built-in tools
Using YouTube's built-in features
YouTube offers built-in features to make playlist management easy.
By signing into the same Google account on both devices, you can access all your saved playlists in an instant.
This method doesn't require any additional apps or tools and ensures that any changes made on one device reflect across all devices linked to the account.
Information
Exporting playlists via third-party apps
Several third-party apps also let users export and import YouTube playlists between devices. Notably, these apps also offer additional capabilities like batch exporting/importing multiple playlists at once. However, while going with third-party solutions, make sure they're reputable and secure to keep your data privacy intact.
Manual methods
Share playlist using this technique
For the hands-on, manually sharing playlist links is another option.
By copying the playlist URL from one device and sending it via email or messaging app, you can open it on another device and save it directly in the YouTube app.
This is simple but requires manual effort for every playlist.