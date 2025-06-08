'Ballerina': What to expect from upcoming 'John Wick' spinoff
What's the story
The John Wick universe is expanding with Ballerina, the first spin-off film.
Set between John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum and Chapter 4, it introduces Ana de Armas as Eve, a trained assassin on a revenge mission for her family's murder.
The film explores the intricate codes and traditions that dominate this shadowy underworld.
Here's everything you need to know about this upcoming actioner, releasing on June 13 in India.
Star-studded ensemble
A look at the cast
Ballerina boasts a star-studded cast.
Armas leads as Eve, with Keanu Reeves reprising his role asJohn Wick.
Ian McShane returns as Winston Scott, while Anjelica Huston is back as The Director.
The late Lance Reddick will also appear in the film as Charon, one of his final projects before his untimely death in March 2023.
Newcomers to the franchise include Gabriel Byrne (as main villain Chancellor), Norman Reedus (Pine), and Catalina Sandino Moreno (Lena, an assassin).
Storyline
Here's the plot overview
The plot revolves around Eve, a dancer/assassin who seeks revenge on those who killed her family. The character was first introduced in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum.
Ballerina is expected to have a significant overlap with the ongoing storylines of the main John Wick series.
The film will explore Wick's origins from a different perspective, helping maintain continuity and connecting it with more recognizable parts of the franchise.
The film opened in the US on Friday and received mixed reviews.
Trailer insights
The first trailer was released last year
The first full-length trailer for Ballerina was released in September 2024, giving fans a taste of the film's high-octane action.
The trailer opens with a scene featuring a young Eve being recruited by Winston before diving into explosive action sequences and introducing several key characters.
The cinematography stands out, as does the suspenseful storyline.
In case you missed it, here's the trailer
The first trailer for the ‘John Wick’ spin-off movie ‘BALLERINA’ has been released.— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 26, 2024
In theaters on June 6, 2025. pic.twitter.com/3Ygyn03LXk
Director's statement
The director on the film's action sequences
The film is helmed by Len Wiseman.
He told IndieWire, "I didn't want to replicate what 'John Wick' did in terms of the fighting style. I wanted Ana to have her own energy and voice."
"Sometimes, the more complicated the action gets in terms of the choreography and how much there is to remember, the acting takes a back seat."
"Ana just will not allow that to happen. There's so much emotion and passion being performed during the action."