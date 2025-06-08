What's the story

The John Wick universe is expanding with Ballerina, the first spin-off film.

Set between John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum and Chapter 4, it introduces Ana de Armas as Eve, a trained assassin on a revenge mission for her family's murder.

The film explores the intricate codes and traditions that dominate this shadowy underworld.

Here's everything you need to know about this upcoming actioner, releasing on June 13 in India.