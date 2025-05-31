What's the story

Three ex-crew members of the ABC medical drama Doctor Odyssey have filed a lawsuit against 20th Television and its parent company, Disney.

The plaintiffs allege that they faced sexual harassment and workplace retaliation while working on the show's first season, reported Deadline.

Filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, the complaint was brought forward by Alicia Haverland, Caroline Mack, and Ava Steinbrenner.