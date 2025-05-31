Former 'Doctor Odyssey' crew sues Disney; find out why
What's the story
Three ex-crew members of the ABC medical drama Doctor Odyssey have filed a lawsuit against 20th Television and its parent company, Disney.
The plaintiffs allege that they faced sexual harassment and workplace retaliation while working on the show's first season, reported Deadline.
Filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, the complaint was brought forward by Alicia Haverland, Caroline Mack, and Ava Steinbrenner.
Details
Allegations of an 'unchecked campaign of sexual harassment'
The former crew members claimed that they had to face an "unchecked campaign of sexual harassment for months" during their employment, as per the documents cited by Deadline.
The lawsuit describes a toxic workplace culture where assistant prop master Tyler Patton and other male crew members frequently made crude sexual jokes, much to the discomfort of the female staff.
Allegations
Take a look at the allegations
The disturbing behavior in the lawsuit includes "sexual jokes, innuendos, comments, sexual gestures and images, and unwanted touching."
"Openly grabbing a visiting female employee's buttocks on set, touching one of the plaintiff's thighs; and regularly giving plaintiffs unwanted, lingering hugs" have also been mentioned.
Past allegations
Patton's alleged history of misconduct and retaliation
This isn't Patton's first time facing such allegations.
He was previously named in a lawsuit while working on House, where similar claims of sexual misconduct were made against him.
In the latest case, the alleged victims filed formal complaints with the human resources department, but it turned out to be of no use.
The plaintiffs allege that Tammie, Tyler's wife, retaliated by assigning them "demeaning tasks" and threatening their job security.
Layoff claims
Plaintiffs allege strategic layoffs to silence complaints
The filing added, "Defendants took the 'easy' way out, choosing to eliminate not only the wrongdoers — Prop Master Tammie Patton and Assistant Prop Master Tyler Patton — but all of the remaining employees in the Props Department who had been subject to the wrongdoers' misconduct"
According to the plaintiffs, they've been blacklisted from future projects with Disney and 20th Television.
ABC show's future
What about 'Doctor Odyssey's future?
As far as the ABC show's future is concerned, there has been no news about the series returning after the initial season that aired in September 2024.
As per The Hollywood Reporter, Doctor Odyssey is the only show on the network's roster that hasn't been renewed yet, leaving the show's future shrouded in uncertainty.
The series was created by Ryan Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz, and Joe Baken.