'Succession's Kieran Culkin joins 'Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping'
What's the story
Acclaimed Hollywood actor Kieran Culkin has joined the cast of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, the upcoming prequel to the original Hunger Games series.
Culkin will be playing the character of Caesar Flickerman, previously played by Stanley Tucci.
Based on Suzanne Collins's novel of the same name, the film will delve into the world of Panem 24 years before the original series' events.
Ensemble
Culkin joins star-studded cast of 'Hunger Games' prequel
Culkin joins Joseph Zada (Haymitch Abernathy), Whitney Peak (Lenore Dove Baird), Mckenna Grace (Maysilee Donner), Jesse Plemons (Plutarch Heavensbee), Maya Hawke (Wiress), Ben Wang (Wyatt), and Ralph Fiennes (President Snow) in the star-studded cast.
Lionsgate Motion Picture Group co-president Erin Westerman said, "Kieran's scene-stealing presence and undeniable charm are perfect for Caesar Flickerman, the sickeningly watchable host of Panem's darkest spectacle."
"Stanley Tucci made Caesar unforgettable—and now Kieran will make the role entirely his own."
Plot details
'Sunrise on the Reaping' focuses on Haymitch Abernathy
Sunrise on the Reaping will center on Haymitch Abernathy, portrayed by Zada.
The narrative unfolds on the morning of the reaping for the 50th Hunger Games, aka the Second Quarter Quell.
This will be the sixth film in the franchise and follows the triumph of the previous five films, which have together grossed more than $3.3B at the box office, per Variety.
Career highlights
Culkin's recent accolades and upcoming projects
Culkin's casting in the Hunger Games prequel comes at a successful juncture in his career.
He recently bagged an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in A Real Pain, opposite Jesse Eisenberg. He is also an Emmy winner for his role as Roman Roy in the final season of HBO's Succession.
Currently, Culkin is headlining Broadway's sold-out run of Glengarry Glen Ross, starring Bob Odenkirk and Bill Burr.
Release details
'Sunrise on the Reaping' set for 2026 release
The film adaptation of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will hit theaters on November 20, 2026.
Francis Lawrence, who has helmed all franchise installments from 2012's Catching Fire onwards, will direct the movie.
The screenplay will be written by Billy Ray, while Color Force's Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson will produce.