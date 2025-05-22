What's the story

Acclaimed Hollywood actor Kieran Culkin has joined the cast of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, the upcoming prequel to the original Hunger Games series.

Culkin will be playing the character of Caesar Flickerman, previously played by Stanley Tucci.

Based on Suzanne Collins's novel of the same name, the film will delve into the world of Panem 24 years before the original series' events.