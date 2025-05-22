What's the story

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has been approached for an interesting role in an upcoming commercial entertainer starring Sidharth Malhotra.

The film, directed by Dream Girl fame Raaj Shaandilyaa, is scheduled to go on floors in September 2025.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, a source revealed, "There's a very hilarious character in the film and producer Mahaveer Jain and director Raaj Shaandilyaa feel that Aamir Khan can do complete justice to it. Hence, they approached the superstar."