Will Aamir play comic role in Sidharth Malhotra's next?
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has been approached for an interesting role in an upcoming commercial entertainer starring Sidharth Malhotra.
The film, directed by Dream Girl fame Raaj Shaandilyaa, is scheduled to go on floors in September 2025.
Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, a source revealed, "There's a very hilarious character in the film and producer Mahaveer Jain and director Raaj Shaandilyaa feel that Aamir Khan can do complete justice to it. Hence, they approached the superstar."
Decision
Khan to decide after 'Sitaare Zameen Par' release
The source further revealed, "Aamir graciously accepted the offer of narration. Aamir Khan just has a small suggestion - he wants to hear the narration after the release of his next, Sitaare Zameen Par."
"Right now, the actor wants to give his full concentration to his creation. Once the film is out on June 20, he'll be in a great space to hear the narration and decide whether he wants to be a part of it."
Role details
Khan's character will be unique and pivotal
The source also revealed some details about Khan's character in the film.
"It's a very interesting and pivotal role. Also, it's one of its kind. The makers intend to present Aamir Khan in a never-before-seen avatar."
Meanwhile, after Sitaare Zameen Par, Khan will be seen in a special appearance in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie.