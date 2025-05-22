May 22, 202508:59 am

What's the story

National Film Award-winning actor Dhanush will play former Indian President and aerospace scientist Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam in a biopic titled Kalam: The Missile Man of India.

The announcement was made on Wednesday.

The film will be helmed by Om Raut, and the screenplay is being written by Saiwyn Quadras, who has worked on biopics like Neerja and Maidaan.

Here's everything to know.