Dhanush-Om Raut unite for biopic 'Kalam': What to expect
What's the story
National Film Award-winning actor Dhanush will play former Indian President and aerospace scientist Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam in a biopic titled Kalam: The Missile Man of India.
The announcement was made on Wednesday.
The film will be helmed by Om Raut, and the screenplay is being written by Saiwyn Quadras, who has worked on biopics like Neerja and Maidaan.
Here's everything to know.
Twitter Post
Take a look at the first poster here
From Rameswaram to Rashtrapati Bhavan, the journey of a legend begins…
India’s Missile Man is coming to the silver screen.
India's Missile Man is coming to the silver screen. Dream big. Rise higher.
Film focus
'Kalam' to chronicle the life of India's 'Missile Man'
Kalam will chronicle the life of Dr. Kalam, tracing his journey from humble origins to India's 'Missile Man' and the nation's 11th President.
The film is inspired by Dr. Kalam's bestselling memoir Wings of Fire.
Abhishek Agarwal of Abhishek Agarwal Arts and T-Series's Bhushan Kumar are producing the project, marking Raut's third collaboration with Kumar.
Team statements
Producers and director expressed enthusiasm for the project
The producers said they are thrilled to have Dhanush on board, and it's "one of the most transformative and defining performances of his career."
Calling the movie "an insight into leadership and nation-building," director Raut said it will delve into "the man behind the missile programs and the presidency."
About Dr. Kalam's power of education and indigenous innovation, he said it was an "artistic challenge and a moral and cultural responsibility" to bring his story to the screen.
Producer insights
Producers Agarwal and Kumar shared their perspectives
Producer Agarwal said, "We are privileged to tell this story, and each of us is giving our best to bring to life the journey of our true Bharat Ratna Kalam-ji. This is one of Indian cinema's most prestigious projects and will be a grand spectacle on a global scale."
Per Kumar, "This is more than just a film — it's a tribute to a man who showed us how dreams, dedication, and humility can shape a nation's future."
Dhanush's next
Take a look at Dhanush's upcoming films
Dhanush has multiple movies in different stages of production.
These include Idly Kadai with Nithya Menen and Kuberaa with Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna.
He is also preparing for his return to Hindi cinema with Tere Ishk Mein, where he stars opposite Kriti Sanon.