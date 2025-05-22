Salman's 'Bigg Boss 19' finally happening, July premiere expected
What's the story
The popular Indian reality show, Bigg Boss, is all set to return with its 19th season.
Once again, it will be hosted by superstar Salman Khan.
Despite earlier reports of a possible split between production house Banijay Asia (Endemol Shine India) and Colors TV, the show is expected to continue on the channel, reported Pinkvilla.
Khan will film the first promo for Bigg Boss 19 by the end of June.
Host return
This will be Khan's 16th season
Khan's return to Bigg Boss 19 will be his 16th as host, and the new season is expected to premiere in late July.
Khan's deep-rooted association with Bigg Boss is a testament to his special bond with the franchise.
Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 18, which concluded in January, was won by actor Karan Veer Mehra, with Vivian Dsena emerging as the first runner-up.
Digital success
'Bigg Boss's digital expansion and Khan's upcoming film
Bigg Boss has also ventured into the digital space with three hit seasons so far.
The first OTT season was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, followed by Khan in the second season. Anil Kapoor took over the hosting duties for the third season.
Meanwhile, Khan, last seen in Sikandar, will next feature in Apoorva Lakhia's military action-thriller.
It is expected to go on the floors soon.