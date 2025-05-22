What's the story

The popular Indian reality show, Bigg Boss, is all set to return with its 19th season.

Once again, it will be hosted by superstar Salman Khan.

Despite earlier reports of a possible split between production house Banijay Asia (Endemol Shine India) and Colors TV, the show is expected to continue on the channel, reported Pinkvilla.

Khan will film the first promo for Bigg Boss 19 by the end of June.