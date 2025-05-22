Banarasi saree, 500-carats of rubies: Inside Aishwarya's regal Cannes look
What's the story
A regular at the Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stunned once again with her appearance at the 78th annual event on Wednesday.
This was her 22nd time at the prestigious festival.
This year, she chose a stunning white handwoven kadwa Banarasi saree by ace designer Manish Malhotra.
The saree was reinterpreted with a couture gown silhouette, handwoven tissue drape.
With this look, Bachchan once again proved that nobody rules Cannes like her!
Details
Rai Bachchan's saree featured intricate gold embroidery
The ivory and gold ensemble had a long, sheer train embellished with intricate gold embroidery and sequin detailing.
Malhotra shared on Instagram, "[It is] an immersive palette of ivory, real chandi zari, and delicate rose gold."
"The look was layered with a sheer tissue dupatta, edged in gold and silver zardozi."
She rounded off her look with 500 carats of Mozambique rubies and uncut diamonds set in 18k gold around her neck.
Twitter Post
Take a look at Rai Bachchan's stunning outfit
The Queen will always remain the Queen— 𝓐𝓷𝓷𝓲𝓮♥️ (@WithhLoveAnnie) May 21, 2025
Years have passed and yet no one owns the Cannes Red Carpet like she does. #Cannes2025#AishwaryaRaiBachchan pic.twitter.com/LJJWPcWtut
Saree details
The outfit is a 'bold assertion from the brand'
Malhotra further shared, "The Kadwa brocade technique stands as a true testament to the unmatched skill of Indian weavers."
"Originating from the famed looms of Varanasi, this intricate method involves crafting each motif separately, often using multiple shuttles and supplementary threads."
"A bold assertion from the brand, rewriting what Indian ceremonial dress can signify on the global stage."
Twitter Post
Here are more photos
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the Cannes Film Festival 2025 ✨🤍/5#AishwaryaRai #AishwaryaRaiBachchan pic.twitter.com/RoQwRxuuQ1— WV - Media (@wvmediaa) May 22, 2025
Style statement
Rai Bachchan's signature hair and makeup completed her look
Rai Bachchan went for straight sleek hair parted by sindoor and her signature red lip to complement her ivory and gold look.
Notably, this isn't the first time the Devdas actor has worn ivory at Cannes.
She has often embraced the pastel palette, from an ivory, form-fitting Roberto Cavalli gown with a ruffled train in 2009 to a white Cavalli ensemble in 2014.