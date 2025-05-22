May 22, 202508:30 am

What's the story

A regular at the Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stunned once again with her appearance at the 78th annual event on Wednesday.

This was her 22nd time at the prestigious festival.

This year, she chose a stunning white handwoven kadwa Banarasi saree by ace designer Manish Malhotra.

The saree was reinterpreted with a couture gown silhouette, handwoven tissue drape.

With this look, Bachchan once again proved that nobody rules Cannes like her!