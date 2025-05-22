What's the story

Reality shows in India are the masses' biggest source of entertainment, generally serving a fine mix of drama, suspense, and emotional moments.

Shows like Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Kaun Banega Crorepati, Splitsvilla, and Roadies have become hugely popular over the years.

But have you ever stopped to wonder how much prize money the winners of these hit reality shows actually take home? Let's find out.