Prince, Arjun Bijlani, more reality stars who won jaw-dropping prizes
What's the story
Reality shows in India are the masses' biggest source of entertainment, generally serving a fine mix of drama, suspense, and emotional moments.
Shows like Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Kaun Banega Crorepati, Splitsvilla, and Roadies have become hugely popular over the years.
But have you ever stopped to wonder how much prize money the winners of these hit reality shows actually take home? Let's find out.
'KBC 13'
Himani Bundela: The 1st crorepati of 'KBC 13'
Hailing from Agra, Himani Bundela made headlines as the first Crorepati of KBC 13. The visually impaired teacher amazed host Amitabh Bachchan and audiences alike with her general knowledge.
Bundela won a massive ₹1 crore, though she received ₹65 lakh after tax deductions.
She shared that she planned to use the prize money for an awareness program supporting physically challenged children at her school.
'Indian Idol 12'
Pawandeep Rajan: The melodious winner of 'Indian Idol 12'
Pawandeep Rajan, whose soothing voice amazed fans, won Indian Idol 12.
His soothing performances and exceptional singing talent quickly earned him a massive fan following.
Rajan went on to win the show, taking home ₹25 lakh in prize money along with a brand-new Maruti Suzuki car.
Following his victory, he also received several lucrative offers from the music industry, marking the beginning of a promising musical journey.
'Bigg Boss OTT'
Divya Agarwal and Arjun Bijlani: The well-known winners
Television star Divya Agarwal lifted the Bigg Boss OTT trophy, hosted by Karan Johar. She was given the trophy and a cash prize of ₹25 lakh.
Actor Arjun Bijlani lifted the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 trophy after completing the final task. His trophy came with a cash prize of ₹20 lakh plus a brand new Maruti Swift.
Known for taking on daring stunts, Bijlani impressed both viewers and the host with his determination and courage throughout the season.
'Nach Baliye 9'
Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary, Abinas Nayak, and Rupsa Batabyal
Popular TV couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary won the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9, taking home a cash prize of ₹50 lakh.
Abinas Nayak (27) from Odisha won Master Chef India Season 6 and got a trophy, a golden chef coat, and ₹25 lakh.
Meanwhile, six-year-old Rupsa Batabyal from Kolkata stole hearts with her performances on Super Dancer Season 3 and was awarded ₹15 lakh.