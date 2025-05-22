'Good Sex': All about Netflix romcom featuring Natalie Portman-Mark Ruffalo
What's the story
Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo and singer-songwriter Role Model (Tucker Pillsbury) have joined Natalie Portman in the upcoming romantic comedy Good Sex.
The film is being directed by Lena Dunham for Netflix.
Dunham, known for her work on HBO's Girls, has also penned the script and is producing the movie along with Michael Cohen under their production company, Good Thing Going Productions.
Here's all we know.
Film synopsis
'Good Sex' plot details and production team
Good Sex centers on a "pragmatic" couples' therapist, Ally (played by Portman). After a decade-long failed relationship, Ally (now 40) reluctantly re-enters the New York dating scene.
Netflix's logline reveals she meets two men—one in his twenties, another in his fifties—who teach her there's no universal formula for good sex.
The film is being produced by Portman and Sophie Mas through their banner, MountainA, Tim Bevan, Michael Sledd, and Michaela Celella.
Career updates
Ruffalo's recent work and Pillsbury's acting debut
Ruffalo was last seen in the sci-fi movie Mickey 17, directed by Bong Joon Ho. He is set to star in HBO's crime drama Task, which will premiere in September.
This film will mark the acting debut for Pillsbury, a 27-year-old artist known for his stripped-down pop songs.
His latest album, Kansas Anymore, was released in July 2024 to critical acclaim.
Portman's Good Sex was acquired by Netflix for $55 million earlier this year.