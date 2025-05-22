What's the story

Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo and singer-songwriter Role Model (Tucker Pillsbury) have joined Natalie Portman in the upcoming romantic comedy Good Sex.

The film is being directed by Lena Dunham for Netflix.

Dunham, known for her work on HBO's Girls, has also penned the script and is producing the movie along with Michael Cohen under their production company, Good Thing Going Productions.

Here's all we know.