What's the story

HBO Max has unveiled the spine-chilling first trailer for Welcome to Derry, the prequel series to Stephen King's It franchise.

The show, scheduled to premiere on the streaming platform in 2025, is a chilling chapter in Derry's haunted history, 27 years before the events of It (2017).

Set in 1962, the series explores the ominous build-up to one of the monster's earlier cycles of child disappearances and mass hysteria in the cursed town.