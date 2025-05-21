What's the story

Allu Arjun is gearing up for his next, tentatively titled AA22xA6, directed by Atlee.

The actor is undergoing a massive transformation under celebrity trainer Lloyd Stevens.

Stevens gave a sneak peek of Arjun's grueling workout session on Instagram, revealing the actor burned 295 kilocalories with an average heart rate of 140 BPM.

Stevens has previously trained many stars.