Who is training Allu Arjun for his film 'AA22xA6'?
What's the story
Allu Arjun is gearing up for his next, tentatively titled AA22xA6, directed by Atlee.
The actor is undergoing a massive transformation under celebrity trainer Lloyd Stevens.
Stevens gave a sneak peek of Arjun's grueling workout session on Instagram, revealing the actor burned 295 kilocalories with an average heart rate of 140 BPM.
Stevens has previously trained many stars.
Stevens
Meet the celebrity trainer
Stevens is a globally renowned personal trainer known for transforming the bodies of stars like Ranveer Singh, Jr NTR (for RRR), and Mahesh Babu.
With a background in sports and experience as a Marine Technician, Lloyd brings discipline and precision to his fitness programs.
His customized workout and diet regimens have made him a go-to expert in celebrity fitness, earning him respect across the Indian film industry and beyond.
Film details
Arjun's dual role in 'AA22xA6' confirmed
Contrary to earlier rumors of two lead actors, the untitled drama will have Arjun in a dual role.
Produced by Sun Group's Kalanithi Maran under the banner Sun Pictures, the film was announced by the production company in April this year.
Describing it as a "landmark cinematic event" and a "magnum opus," the film is expected to be a visual spectacle heavily relying on VFX, mounted on a grand scale.
Actor's preparation
Arjun's commitment to the 'AA22xA6' role preparation
Reportedly, Arjun is taking his preparations for AA22xA6 very seriously, both physically and psychologically.
The look tests have already begun, and Stevens's crew is working on a transformation program with bulking up, agility, strength, and a rawness that is in line with the character.
The film is expected to hit the big screens by late 2026.