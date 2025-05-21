Karan Tacker stuns in rare ₹18L Rolex at Cannes 2025
What's the story
At the Cannes 2025 panel for Tanvi: The Great, Karan Tacker made a bold fashion statement with his choice of accessories.
He sported a rare Rolex GMT Master II 'Root Beer,' worth ₹18 lakh, signifying his rising prominence in Indian cinema.
Famous for its distinctive two-tone Cerachrom bezel in black and brown, this watch is coveted by collectors and connoisseurs alike.
Fashion statement
Tacker's Cannes outfit: A blend of charm and elegance
However, Tacker's appearance at Cannes was more than just his watch. The actor also rocked a stunning maroon ensemble by legendary designer Manish Malhotra.
The fitted suit, worn with an open-collared shirt, was an epitome of effortless charm and beachside elegance.
The rich burgundy tones of his outfit perfectly matched the warm tones of his Rolex GMT Master II 'Root Beer' dial and bezel.
Red carpet
Tacker's appearance at Cannes: A memorable moment
Tacker's outing at Cannes was a memorable moment, especially since Tanvi: The Great was one of the most intriguing Indian entries this year.
His choice of accessories and outfit not only made a statement about his personal style but also marked a significant career milestone.
Recently, his pictures from another look surfaced, in which Tacker can be seen sporting a classic white double-breasted blazer with black trousers, a bow tie, and sleek black shoes.
Twitter Post
Take a look at Tacker's recent look
Main character energy: Karan Tacker in all white at Cannes2025? We’re obsessed.#KaranTacker#Cannes2025pic.twitter.com/G11QruAgz2— Tellychakkar.com (@tellychakkar) May 21, 2025