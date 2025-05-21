What's the story

At the Cannes 2025 panel for Tanvi: The Great, Karan Tacker made a bold fashion statement with his choice of accessories.

He sported a rare Rolex GMT Master II 'Root Beer,' worth ₹18 lakh, signifying his rising prominence in Indian cinema.

Famous for its distinctive two-tone Cerachrom bezel in black and brown, this watch is coveted by collectors and connoisseurs alike.