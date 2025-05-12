Tamil actor Vishal rushed to hospital after collapsing at event
What's the story
In a shocking turn of events, Tamil actor Vishal collapsed on stage during an event in Villupuram, Tamil Nadu, on Sunday.
He was invited as the chief guest at the Miss Koovagam 2025 beauty pageant for the transgender community.
While the celebrations were ongoing, Vishal suddenly collapsed and was taken to a nearby private hospital for emergency treatment. Former minister K. Ponmudy also ensured that Vishal received prompt medical attention.
Twitter Post
A video from the event
Eppadi irundha Manusan 🥹#Vishal na take care 🤝— Tharani ʀᴛᴋ (@iam_Tharani) May 11, 2025
pic.twitter.com/seLqg2PxMo
Health concerns
The actor's health issues are attributed to high fever, fatigue
Reportedly, Vishal's manager, Hari Krishnan, revealed that the actor had been suffering from a high fever and fatigue. The symptoms were probably aggravated by his skipping meals and his hectic schedule.
Despite the health issues, the actor is now said to be stable and is recuperating in the hospital.
An official statement from his team about his health status is awaited.
Previous issues
The actor's health history and recent viral fever
This health scare comes a few months after Vishal recovered from dengue in January 2025.
Fans had earlier expressed their concerns during a pre-release event for his long-delayed film Madha Gaja Raja.
Despite being afflicted with a viral fever, Vishal graced the event and looked visibly unwell, and needed help to stand.
A video from this event of him trembling while holding the mic went viral, sending fans into a tizzy.
Fan concerns
Vishal had reassured fans about his health then
Addressing the rumors about his health, Vishal assured his fans, "I recently had a common fever, and I'm completely recovered now. False rumors were claiming I wouldn't be able to work for three or six months, but none of it is true."
The actor is now on the road to recovery, much to the relief of his fans.
He was last seen in Madha Gaja Raja.