What's the story

In a shocking turn of events, Tamil actor Vishal collapsed on stage during an event in Villupuram, Tamil Nadu, on Sunday.

He was invited as the chief guest at the Miss Koovagam 2025 beauty pageant for the transgender community.

While the celebrations were ongoing, Vishal suddenly collapsed and was taken to a nearby private hospital for emergency treatment. Former minister K. Ponmudy also ensured that Vishal received prompt medical attention.