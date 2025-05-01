Did Nani just confirm Karthi's lead role in 'HIT 4'?
What's the story
The much-anticipated Telugu film, HIT: The Third Case (HIT 3), starring Nani, premiered on Thursday.
A surprise cameo by actor Karthi in the film has fans buzzing with excitement as it hints at his lead role in the upcoming fourth installment of the HIT Universe.
Karthi's brief appearance in HIT 3 has set the stage for his character Rathnavel Pandian in the future film, HIT: The Fourth Case.
Film secrets
Nani hinted at surprises in 'HIT 3' without revealing details
In an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, Nani teased that HIT 3 is loaded with surprises best experienced in theaters.
When asked about Karthi's cameo, he suggested revealing such details would spoil the surprise for viewers.
He said, "There are many interesting surprises in the film, but they are meant to be experienced in the theater only. I think it's better not to have that conversation at this point. If it's a cameo, it's meant to be a surprise."
Film performance
'HIT 3' received positive reviews and box office success
Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, HIT 3 is receiving praise for Nani's performance as Arjun Sarkaar and has garnered positive reviews. The film also features Srinidhi Shetty in a lead role.
The film's songs, action sequences, and the screenplay have also received praise, with viewers finding little to no faults in it.
As fans excitedly await the release of HIT: The Fourth Case, all eyes will be on how HIT 3 performs at the box office.