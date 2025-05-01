In an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, Nani teased that HIT 3 is loaded with surprises best experienced in theaters.

When asked about Karthi's cameo, he suggested revealing such details would spoil the surprise for viewers.

He said, "There are many interesting surprises in the film, but they are meant to be experienced in the theater only. I think it's better not to have that conversation at this point. If it's a cameo, it's meant to be a surprise."