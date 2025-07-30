Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently sparked dating rumors after he was spotted dining with pop star Katy Perry in Montreal. The news comes just a month after the Fireworks singer called off her engagement to actor Orlando Bloom . Meanwhile, Trudeau's estranged wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has also been making headlines since their separation in 2023. Here are some details about her life and career.

Early connection How did they meet? Gregoire Trudeau, a former television host and public speaker, first met Justin when they were children. She was a classmate of his youngest brother, Michel. In an interview with Maclean's in June 2005, she said that she used to play at the Trudeaus's home and had a crush on him. "They had a really cool pool with a trapeze...and we could play Tarzan for hours," she said. "We would hide in the closets to have our first kiss."

Romantic beginnings Their 1st date The couple reconnected as adults while co-hosting a fundraising event in 2003. Their first date was at an Afghan restaurant and a karaoke bar where they sang Elton John and The Beatles songs. Gregoire Trudeau later recalled that Trudeau walked into a pole while they were walking down the street after karaoke, which she found amusing. "I thought, 'Oh my God. You nerd!'" she said. Deeply in love, the couple got engaged in October 2004.

Family life Marriage and children Gregoire Trudeau and Trudeau got married on May 28, 2005, at Sainte-Madeleine d'Outremont Church in Montreal. They have three children: Xavier James (born on October 18, 2007), Ella-Grace (February 5, 2009), and Hadrien Gregoire (February 28, 2014). Despite their busy lives, the couple has always prioritized family time. In a past interview with Maclean's magazine, Trudeau had said he wanted "at least three" kids, although Gregoire Trudeau didn't agree at the time.

Philanthropic work Advocacy work Gregoire Trudeau has been an advocate for mental health awareness and eating disorder recovery. She has spoken openly about her battle with bulimia nervosa, which she said started in her teenage years. "Addictions are biochemical imbalances of the brain, and binging and purging is a sign of a greater emotional wound," she told Erica Diamond in 2011. "Eating was my only way of controlling my life or so I thought."