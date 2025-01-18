What's the story

Canada is preparing for a possible trade war with the United States after President-elect Donald Trump proposed a 25% tariff on Canadian imports.

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly has cautioned this could trigger "the biggest trade war between Canada and the US in decades."

She said at a press conference, "We are ready to put maximum pressure. Canada has...series of measures prepared if Trump carries out his threat, which would have a major impact on Canadian consumers and jobs."