What's the story

A 43-year-old Japanese man, fondly called "Praise Uncle," has been turning heads with his bizarre street service of passionately praising passersby.

He manages to earn about $60 (₹5,196) a day by complimenting over 30 people on the streets.

His story was recently featured in the Japanese newspaper Asahi, and a video of him holding a sign saying, "I will praise you passionately," has gone viral on social media.