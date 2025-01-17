Japanese man earns ₹5,000/day praising people on streets
What's the story
A 43-year-old Japanese man, fondly called "Praise Uncle," has been turning heads with his bizarre street service of passionately praising passersby.
He manages to earn about $60 (₹5,196) a day by complimenting over 30 people on the streets.
His story was recently featured in the Japanese newspaper Asahi, and a video of him holding a sign saying, "I will praise you passionately," has gone viral on social media.
Personal struggles
From gambling addiction to street performance
"Praise Uncle" opened up about his personal struggles, revealing that he fell into the trap of pachinko and gambling at the tender age of 18.
The addiction spiraled into significant financial difficulties, including the loss of his family home following his father's death. He amassed a mind-boggling $38,000 in gambling debts over the years.
In 2022, with just $4 left in his account, he quit his job to become a street performer.
Social impact
Viral video showcases 'Praise Uncle's' unique talent
However, lacking traditional performance skills like singing or magic tricks, he opted to offer compliments instead.
In a viral video, "Praise Uncle" is seen complimenting a girl on a Tokyo street, calling her "lively, broad-minded, tender and captivating." She smiled and tipped him 94 US cents.
But he confesses his job isn't easy, as some people battling personal problems may get emotional.
He told SCMP, "When others feel joy, I feel happy....That's why I have continued this for three years."
Emotional reward
'Praise Uncle' finds joy in spreading happiness
A 24-year-old aspiring comedian who sees "Praise Uncle" every two months said that he has been a source of encouragement, saying, "Without him, I might not be who I am today."
On average, he compliments around 30 people per day, earning around 10,000 yen (US$60) in addition to gifts.
He has visited 31 prefectures in Japan and plans to expand his business to all 47.