What's the story

Crowdfunding platform GoFundMe has raised over $100 million to help victims of the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

The money will go toward helping affected families, communities, businesses, and nonprofits such as World Central Kitchen, Direct Relief, and the Salvation Army.

The wildfires have claimed 25 lives, with 26 people still missing. They have also displaced over 100,000 residents and razed over 10,000 properties near Los Angeles.