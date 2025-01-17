GoFundMe campaigns raise over $100 million for LA wildfire victims
What's the story
Crowdfunding platform GoFundMe has raised over $100 million to help victims of the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.
The money will go toward helping affected families, communities, businesses, and nonprofits such as World Central Kitchen, Direct Relief, and the Salvation Army.
The wildfires have claimed 25 lives, with 26 people still missing. They have also displaced over 100,000 residents and razed over 10,000 properties near Los Angeles.
Individual impacts
Personal tragedies and generous donations amid disaster
Among those affected by the wildfires is fire inspector John Stuhlman and his wife, Monica. The couple lost their Altadena home to the fires. Their GoFundMe campaign has thus far raised $5,435 toward a $24,000 goal.
"It's ground zero there. It's like a bomb hit," Monica Stuhlman told the New York Post.
Dale Short, 91-year-old man, also lost his Pasadena home of six decades in the wildfires. A GoFundMe campaign set up for him has received over $103,608 in donations.
Celebrity aid
Celebrity contributions and further disruptions anticipated
Celebrities have also pitched in to help wildfire victims. Beyonce donated $2.5 million through her BeyGOOD foundation to help families in Altadena and Pasadena.
The Walt Disney Company has also pledged $15 million, and 12 Los Angeles-based sports organizations pledged $8 million combined.
While many want to help, there is also no shortage of scammers trying to take advantage.
Erin Berkowitz, a natural dye artist, fell victim to a scam when a fake Instagram account copied her GoFundMe campaign.
Scam prevention
GoFundMe's measures against scams amid wildfire relief efforts
Except for the slightly changed URL of the webpage, the fake campaign appeared to be real.
Berkowitz and her friends and relatives reported the false fundraiser, which was taken off within 24 hours, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Addressing these incidents, GoFundMe has assured users that it monitors fundraisers to prevent misuse and offers a refund guarantee for donors in the rare case something isn't right.