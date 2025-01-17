What's the story

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for corruption in the Al-Qadir University Project Trust.

His wife, Bushra Bibi, was sentenced to seven years by an accountability court functioning from Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

The court also imposed a fine of 1 million Pakistani rupees ($3,500) on Khan and half of that on Bibi.