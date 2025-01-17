Attendees at Trump Jr's Greenland event not supporters but vagrants
What's the story
Donald Trump Jr., the son of United States President-elect Donald Trump, has been accused of inviting homeless people to a lunch event in Nuuk, Greenland's capital.
The attendees, who were spotted wearing Make America Great Again (MAGA) hats, were reportedly lured by the promise of free food.
Jorgen Bay-Kastrup, CEO of Hotel Hans Egede, where the event was held, claimed these guests weren't Trump supporters but people invited off the street who later learned their host's identity.
Claims
'We saw guests we have never seen in our hotel'
He described several of the attendees as homeless who Trump Jr "had just met them in the street and invited them for lunch, or his staff did. But I don't think they knew who they were inviting."
"That of course was a little bit strange to us because we saw guests that we have never seen in our hotel before—and will probably never see again because it's out of their economical means."
They were not Trump supporters, Bay-Kastrup added.
Denial issued
Trump Jr.'s spokesperson refutes allegations
The group of roughly 15 people ate a traditional Greenlandic lunch of fish and caribou.
A spokesperson for Trump Jr. has dismissed the allegations as "beyond the pale ridiculous."
The controversy surrounding the event comes on the heels of president-elect Trump's claim that acquiring Greenland is an "absolute necessity" for the US.
The claim has since prompted the Republican-led House to draft the Make Greenland Great Again Act, a bill aimed at starting talks to purchase Greenland from Denmark.
Local impact
Nuuk residents witness unusual activities post-visit
Since Trump Jr.'s visit, Nuuk has been flooded with journalists and Canadian-American influencers handing out $100 bills while filming outside a supermarket.
"It's really borderline shocking to find out that my 11-year-old son has received money from an adult he doesn't know," one man, Jacob Nordstrøm, whose 11-year-old son also got one of these bills, said, as per Greenlandic newspaper Sermitsiaq.