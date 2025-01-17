What's the story

Donald Trump Jr., the son of United States President-elect Donald Trump, has been accused of inviting homeless people to a lunch event in Nuuk, Greenland's capital.

The attendees, who were spotted wearing Make America Great Again (MAGA) hats, were reportedly lured by the promise of free food.

Jorgen Bay-Kastrup, CEO of Hotel Hans Egede, where the event was held, claimed these guests weren't Trump supporters but people invited off the street who later learned their host's identity.