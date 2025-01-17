Netanyahu confirms hostage release deal reached after last-minute snags
What's the story
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday announced a deal has been reached with Hamas for the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip.
The announcement comes after last-minute issues delayed a ceasefire agreement meant to pause 15 months of conflict.
The prime minister said he would convene his security cabinet and government later on Friday to approve the agreement.
Agreement dispute
The ceasefire agreement was delayed over a last-minute dispute between Israel and Hamas.
Netanyahu's office accused Hamas of reneging on parts of the agreement, particularly regarding the deployment of Israeli forces in the Philadelphi corridor bordering Egypt.
However, senior Hamas official Izzat al-Rishq denied the claims, saying, "Hamas is committed to the ceasefire agreement, which was announced by the mediators."
Political resistance
The ceasefire has faced pushback from Netanyahu's far-right coalition partners, who are essential for his political survival.
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir threatened to resign if the ceasefire was approved, which could bring down Netanyahu's government.
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich also opposed the deal, demanding a promise to resume military action against Hamas after the ceasefire's first phase.
Conflict overview
The conflict started on October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a cross-border attack into Israel, killing over 1,200 people and taking 250 hostages.
Israel's military response has led to over 46,000 Palestinian deaths, according to local health officials.
The war has displaced around 90% of Gaza's population, with many living in dire conditions.
After over 15 months, a ceasefire deal was reached between the two on Wednesday.
Diplomatic efforts
Details of the deal
Under the deal, 33 hostages will be released over six weeks in exchange for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.
Israeli soldiers will withdraw from numerous regions, allowing Palestinians to return, and there will be an increase in humanitarian aid.
The remaining hostages will be released in the second phase.
Hamas has stated it will not free the remaining detainees unless there is a permanent truce and a complete Israeli departure, but Israel has pledged to fight until Hamas is dismantled.