Boeing, Google donate $1M each to Trump's inauguration fund
What's the story
US aviation giant Boeing has confirmed it will donate $1 million to President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration fund, according to BBC.
The announcement came alongside Google's similar contribution. The tech giant is also providing technical support for the event with a YouTube livestream and a direct link on its homepage.
These details were revealed by Karan Bhatia, Google's global head of government affairs and public policy.
Additional donors
Tech and oil giants join inauguration fund contributors
Notably, the list of contributors to Trump's inauguration fund also features tech behemoths such as Meta, Amazon, Uber, and Microsoft.
Microsoft, which is donating $1 million, has previously made contributions of $500,000 each to Trump's first inauguration and President Joe Biden's inaugural fund.
Oil producer Chevron is another prominent contributor on this list.
Company statement
Boeing continues bipartisan tradition with donation
In a statement, Boeing said it was pleased to continue its bipartisan tradition of supporting US Presidential Inaugural Committees.
The company had made similar donations to each of the past three presidential inauguration funds.
The announcement comes as Boeing is recovering from a safety and quality control crisis, and losses from a strike last year.
Auto donations
Automotive industry contributes to Trump's inauguration fund
The automotive industry has also backed Trump's inauguration, with Ford, General Motors, and Toyota each donating $1 million to the inaugural committee.
In the energy sector, Chevron confirmed its contribution but did not reveal the amount, according to BBC.
"Chevron has a long tradition of celebrating democracy by supporting the inaugural committees of both parties. We are proud to be doing so again this year," said Bill Turene, Chevron's manager of global media relations.
Tech pledges
Amazon and Meta pledge $1 million each to inauguration committee
Jeff Bezos's Amazon and Mark Zuckerberg's Meta have promised to donate $1 million each to the committee.
Apple CEO Tim Cook and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman have also made similar commitments.
Uber and its CEO Dara Khosrowshahi have also donated $1 million each to the fund.
The official events are funded by Trump's inauguration committee, chaired by longtime Trump allies Steve Witkoff, a real estate developer, and Kelly Loeffler, a former US senator.