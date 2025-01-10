'Canadians aren't Americans': Trudeau responds to Trump's '51st state' jibe
What's the story
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has rejected United States President-elect Donald Trump's remarks suggesting that Canada become the 51st state of the US.
Speaking to CNN, Trudeau called Trump's remarks a distraction tactic, and said, "That's not gonna happen. Canadians are incredibly proud of being Canadian."
He added Canadians define themselves by their distinct identity apart from America.
Economic impact
Trudeau warns against proposed tariffs on Canadian imports
In November, Trump vowed substantial tax increases on imports from Mexico, Canada, and China beginning on the first day of his presidency.
"As one of my many first Executive Orders, I will sign all necessary documents to charge Mexico and Canada a 25% Tariff on ALL products coming into the United States, and its ridiculous Open Borders...This Tariff will remain in effect until such time as Drugs, in particular Fentanyl, and all Illegal Aliens stop this Invasion!" Trump said.
Trade history
Trudeau recalls 2018 trade dispute, expresses reluctance
Trudeau warned that such a move would hurt both economies and result in higher prices for US consumers.
"Oil and gas and electricity and steel...and everything the American consumers buy from Canada [are] suddenly going to get a lot more expensive if he moves forward on these tariffs," he explained.
Trudeau also recalled Canada's past use of counter-tariffs during a 2018 trade dispute with the US.
These counter-tariffs hit American goods like Heinz ketchup, playing cards, bourbon, and Harley-Davidson motorcycles.
Territorial rejection
Trudeau rejects Trump's territorial ideas
"We don't want to do that because it drives up prices for Canadians and it harms our closest trading partner," Trudeau said.
Trump's comments to make Canada part of the US are the latest in a string of outlandish territorial claims, including suggestions to purchase Greenland.
The plan was vehemently rejected by Danish and Greenlandic officials.
Earlier this week, Trudeau had also firmly rejected Trump's suggestion, saying, "There isn't a snowball's chance in hell that Canada would become part of...US."