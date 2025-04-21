What's the story

Pope Francis died aged 88 on Monday. The Vatican announced his death, saying he died at his residence, Casa Santa Marta.

He was the first Jesuit, the first from the Americas and the Southern Hemisphere, and the first non-European pope since the eighth century.

But did you know that apart from being a Jesuit, he also featured in a movie?

In 2018, a documentary titled Pope Francis: A Man of His Word was made about his life and goals.