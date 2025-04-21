Did you know? Late Pope Francis was a 'movie star'
What's the story
Pope Francis died aged 88 on Monday. The Vatican announced his death, saying he died at his residence, Casa Santa Marta.
He was the first Jesuit, the first from the Americas and the Southern Hemisphere, and the first non-European pope since the eighth century.
But did you know that apart from being a Jesuit, he also featured in a movie?
In 2018, a documentary titled Pope Francis: A Man of His Word was made about his life and goals.
Film details
Wim Wenders directed a documentary on Pope Francis
The documentary, co-written and directed by Wim Wenders, premiered at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival and was released in the US the same year.
It includes interviews with the Pope and footage from his travels.
Wenders, who has worked with Mel Gibson, Alicia Vikander, and the rock band U2, was invited by the Vatican to make this film about the late Pope.
Praise
Pope was called 'incredibly modest - a real, humble man'
Speaking in an interview with the BBC, Wenders compared the Pope's presence to that of some of the greatest movie stars he had worked with.
He said, "But it comes from inside, from his convictions and his faith, and from his desire to talk to all of us. He doesn't have it because he's full of himself."
Wenders also highlighted the Pope's humility, calling him "incredibly modest - a real, humble man."
Film debut
Pope Francis's decision to make his big-screen debut
Wenders revealed the Pope's decision to make his big-screen debut was motivated by a wish to reach the widest audience possible.
"I know for a fact the Pope doesn't know movies," he said, adding that the first thing the Pope told him was he had not seen a single one of his films.
The documentary had the Pope breaking the fourth wall as he looked straight into the camera and seemingly spoke to the viewer alone.