Who will be the next Pope after Francis's death?
What's the story
Pope Francis, 88, died on Monday morning. The Vatican announced his death shortly after he was seen at Saint Peter's Square on Easter Sunday.
Announcing the news, Cardinal Kevin Farrell said, "This morning at 7:35am (0535 GMT) the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father."
The Pope was lauded for teaching values of faithfulness, courage, and universal love, especially for the poorest and most marginalized.
Selection process
Next Pope to be chosen by 138 cardinals
Now that we are looking at the end of Pope Francis's reign, it is time to speculate on the next pope.
According to conclave rules that will be applicable from January 22, 2025, only 138 of the 252 cardinals will be eligible to choose the next pope.
Voting is limited to cardinals under 80 and is conducted in secrecy at the Sistine Chapel.
Duration
Voting process may take up to 20 days
Voting is done in four rounds each day, until a candidate wins a two-thirds majority.
The US Conference of Catholic Bishops says the process generally takes 15-20 days.
This period ensures that there is adequate discussion and consensus among the cardinals participating in the vote before a new Pope is chosen.
Successors
Potential candidates to lead Catholic Church
Several senior cardinals are seen as potential successors to Pope Francis.
These include Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's Secretary of State; Cardinal Peter Erdo, former president of the Council of Bishops Conferences of Europe; and Cardinal Peter Turkson of Ghana, who earlier headed the Pontifical Council for Justice and Peace.
Other names in contention are Cardinal Luis Tagle, Matteo Zuppi, Raymond Leo Burke, Gerhard Muller, Robert Sarah, Angelo Scola, Angelo Bagnasco, and Malcolm Ranjith, among others.