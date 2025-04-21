What's the story

Pope Francis, 88, died on Monday morning. The Vatican announced his death shortly after he was seen at Saint Peter's Square on Easter Sunday.

Announcing the news, Cardinal Kevin Farrell said, "This morning at 7:35am (0535 GMT) the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father."

The Pope was lauded for teaching values of faithfulness, courage, and universal love, especially for the poorest and most marginalized.