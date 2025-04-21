Sri Lanka police to probe Buddha tooth relic leaked photo
What's the story
Sri Lanka's sacred Buddha Tooth Relic Temple in the picturesque Kandy city is embroiled in controversy over a leaked photograph. It was clicked from an area where photography is banned.
The development has raised alarm over security at one of the country's holiest places.
The temple is currently exhibiting the relic for 10 days under a strict dress code and high security.
Investigation underway
Police investigating authenticity of leaked photo
Sri Lankan police are now trying to determine whether the leaked image is a real photograph or an AI-generated one.
"If someone took a photo inside the temple, it is a serious security lapse," a police official said, speaking to Agence France-Presse (AFP).
The Criminal Investigation Department has been assigned to investigate the source of this viral image, suspected to have been taken during the rare display of the relic.
Exhibition success
Over 125,000 people have viewed rare relic
The Buddha Tooth Relic exhibition has been a hit, with over 1.25 lakh visitors on the very first day.
Initially available for just two-and-a-half hours daily for devotees, it has now increased visiting hours to five-and-a-half hours from the second day.
The temple's strict dress code and security measures haven't stopped people from coming to see the rare relic that hasn't been displayed since 2009.