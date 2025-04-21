What's the story

Bangladesh Police have asked Interpol to issue a red corner notice against its former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has been living in India since August 2024.

Experts suggest that this request might affect her existing status in India.

The appeal was made by the National Central Bureau (NCB) of Bangladesh Police on Sunday, and confirmed by Enamul Haque Sagor, Assistant Inspector General (Media) to The Daily Star.