Bangladesh's interim government is headed by Mohammad Yunus

Why Bangladesh's interim government is removing Rahman's image from currency

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:50 am Dec 06, 202411:50 am

What's the story Bangladesh's interim government, headed by Nobel laureate Mohammad Yunus, has begun the process of erasing the image of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman from its currency notes. The new notes will showcase religious structures, Bengali traditions, and graffiti from the July uprising. The move is part of a larger effort to redefine the country's identity and distance it from Rahman's legacy.

New currency notes to feature religious structures, traditions

The new currency notes are likely to be issued within six months. The redesign will first impact Taka 20, 100, 500, and 1,000 banknotes. The decision comes after a request for new designs was made by the Finance Institute Division in September. Notably, Rahman's image has appeared on Bangladesh's currency notes since May 2, 1972.

Rahman's legacy systematically erased amid protests

The removal of Rahman's image from currency notes is just one part of the interim government's attempts to erase his legacy. Earlier, Rahman's portraits were removed from official residences and workplaces. This move violates Bangladesh's constitution which requires Mujibur's portrait to be preserved and displayed at all government institutions and related bodies.

Public sentiment divided over erasure of Rahman's legacy

The public reaction to these changes has been mixed. While some citizens justify the anger against Rahman and his daughter, Sheikh Hasina, others disagree with the methods employed. College student Alif Hossain expressed his disapproval, stating that vandalizing Mujibur's statue "was just wrong." He added, "He fought for the liberation of our country; he is the Father of the Nation; our Bangabandhu; how could he be so disgraced in a fit of anger."