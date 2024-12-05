Summarize Simplifying... In short Russian President Putin praised India's economic growth under PM Modi, particularly lauding the "Make in India" initiative.

Putin also urged BRICS nations to collaborate in promoting small and medium-sized enterprises, highlighting the need for smoother business transactions.

Putin lauds 'Make in India,' says willing to invest

By Chanshimla Varah 07:11 pm Dec 05, 202407:11 pm

What's the story Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he is ready to set up manufacturing operations in India at the 15th VTB Russia Calling Investment Forum in Moscow. "Prime Minister Modi has a similar program called Make in India. We are also ready to set up our manufacturing operations in India," Putin said during the forum.

Economic admiration

Putin praises India's economic growth and SME support

Putin praised India's economic growth and stability under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He particularly appreciated the "Make in India" initiative for its major role in India's economic development. The Russian leader also emphasized the success of Indian policies in creating a stable environment for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). These efforts, he said, are in line with Russia's import substitution program to promote local brands over Western ones.

Investment potential

Russia views India as profitable investment destination

Putin also emphasized Russia's perception of India as a lucrative investment destination. He mentioned recent investments like Rosneft's $20 billion foray into the Indian market as proof. The two countries have seen a fivefold increase in bilateral trade in five years, hitting a record $66 billion in 2024. Both countries hope to increase this to $100 billion by 2030, with key sectors for cooperation being railways, pharmaceuticals, IT, aviation, and cybersecurity.

BRICS cooperation

Putin advocates for BRICS collaboration to support SMEs

At the forum, Putin also stressed the need for BRICS nations to work together to promote SME growth and make business transactions smoother. He called on member countries to identify key areas of cooperation at the upcoming BRICS summit in Brazil next year. "I urge my BRICS colleagues to evaluate the current situation in key areas of cooperation, and we will certainly bring this to the attention of our Brazilian counterparts," he added.