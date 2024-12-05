Giraffes may soon be 'endangered'; know why
Giraffes, the tallest land animals in the world and a symbol of Africa's wildlife, could soon be added to the Endangered Species Act (ESA) by the United States Fish and Wildlife Service. The proposal comes in light of a drastic decline in giraffe populations over the past few decades. Their numbers have plummeted from over 150,000 in 1985 to about 98,000 by 2015—a staggering 40% drop in three decades.
Factors contributing to giraffe population decline
Several factors have been identified as contributors to the sharp decrease in giraffe populations. These include habitat loss due to urbanization and agricultural expansion, climate change leading to prolonged droughts in their natural habitats, poaching for bushmeat, and trophy hunting. Additionally, illegal trade in giraffe products such as rugs, jewelry, and shoes adds to the woes, with the United States being a significant market.
Proposed ESA listing offers protection for giraffes
The proposed inclusion of giraffes under the ESA would provide critical protections to reverse their decline. Key measures include limiting the import of giraffe body parts and products into the United States, curbing demand in the commercial trade market that drives their exploitation, and opening avenues for funding conservation efforts in African countries to protect their habitats.
Environmental advocates support giraffe protection proposal
The proposal to list giraffes under the ESA has received widespread support from environmental advocates. Groups like the Center for Biological Diversity and the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) have long called for such measures. In 2017, these organizations petitioned for giraffes to be listed under the ESA, but action was delayed until a lawsuit in 2021 pushed the US Fish and Wildlife Service to decide by November 2024.
Public input sought on giraffe protection proposal
The US Fish and Wildlife Service is now inviting public comments on the proposal until February 19, 2025. The feedback will inform the final decision, which is expected to be made within the year. Conservationists stress that while this proposal is a step in the right direction, giraffes aren't officially endangered yet and urge addressing threats to their survival, as they are key to healthy ecosystems and biodiversity.