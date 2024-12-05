Summarize Simplifying... In short Giraffes are facing a potential 'endangered' status due to factors like habitat loss, climate change, poaching, and illegal trade.

To combat this, a proposal to include giraffes under the Endangered Species Act (ESA) is being considered, which could limit giraffe product imports and fund conservation efforts.

Giraffe populations have plummeted by 40%

Giraffes may soon be 'endangered'; know why

By Chanshimla Varah 06:02 pm Dec 05, 202406:02 pm

What's the story Giraffes, the tallest land animals in the world and a symbol of Africa's wildlife, could soon be added to the Endangered Species Act (ESA) by the United States Fish and Wildlife Service. The proposal comes in light of a drastic decline in giraffe populations over the past few decades. Their numbers have plummeted from over 150,000 in 1985 to about 98,000 by 2015—a staggering 40% drop in three decades.

Threats identified

Factors contributing to giraffe population decline

Several factors have been identified as contributors to the sharp decrease in giraffe populations. These include habitat loss due to urbanization and agricultural expansion, climate change leading to prolonged droughts in their natural habitats, poaching for bushmeat, and trophy hunting. Additionally, illegal trade in giraffe products such as rugs, jewelry, and shoes adds to the woes, with the United States being a significant market.

Protective measures

Proposed ESA listing offers protection for giraffes

The proposed inclusion of giraffes under the ESA would provide critical protections to reverse their decline. Key measures include limiting the import of giraffe body parts and products into the United States, curbing demand in the commercial trade market that drives their exploitation, and opening avenues for funding conservation efforts in African countries to protect their habitats.

Advocacy efforts

Environmental advocates support giraffe protection proposal

The proposal to list giraffes under the ESA has received widespread support from environmental advocates. Groups like the Center for Biological Diversity and the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) have long called for such measures. In 2017, these organizations petitioned for giraffes to be listed under the ESA, but action was delayed until a lawsuit in 2021 pushed the US Fish and Wildlife Service to decide by November 2024.

Decision process

Public input sought on giraffe protection proposal

The US Fish and Wildlife Service is now inviting public comments on the proposal until February 19, 2025. The feedback will inform the final decision, which is expected to be made within the year. Conservationists stress that while this proposal is a step in the right direction, giraffes aren't officially endangered yet and urge addressing threats to their survival, as they are key to healthy ecosystems and biodiversity.