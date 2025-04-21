Pope Francis's death triggers centuries-old Vatican protocols for succession
With the death of Pope Francis on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, a sede vacante has been declared in the Catholic Church.
The Latin phrase means "the seat being vacant," and it signals the start of centuries-old procedures that govern the transition of papal power.
The processes ensure a smooth transfer of power after a pope dies or resigns.
Duties
Role of the Camerlengo during sede vacante
In this transition period, Cardinal Kevin Farrell will take on the administrative duties as the Camerlengo. His tasks involve officially confirming the pope's death, sealing off papal apartments, and arranging the funeral and conclave.
The Dean of the College of Cardinals, 91-year-old Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, will supervise the process and organize a conclave to choose Pope Francis's successor.
Voting
Selection process for the next Pope
The College of Cardinals, consisting of members below 80, will gather in the Sistine Chapel to hold a secret vote to select the next pontiff.
A two-thirds majority is needed to ratify a new pope.
Several cardinals are in the running as possible successors, each with their own distinct theological and geopolitical outlook.
Legacy
Pope Francis's legacy and funeral arrangements
Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, was elected as the 266th pope on 13 March 2013. His papacy was marked by dedication to social justice, interfaith dialogue, environmental protection, and reform within the Church.
After his death at 88, cardinals from around the world will meet in "general congregations" to decide on burial arrangements and mourning periods.
Rituals
Changes in funeral rituals and conclave arrangements
Pope Francis asked to be buried in Rome's Santa Maria Maggiore basilica instead of St. Peter's Basilica, a departure from tradition.
His body will be available for veneration of the faithful in St. Peter's Basilica.
General congregations will also decide on a date for a conclave to elect his successor, which is expected to start no earlier than 15 days after his death and no later than 20.