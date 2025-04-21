Pope Francis dies at 88, Vatican announces
What's the story
Pope Francis died Monday morning, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Vatican camerlengo, announced.
"At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church, Farrell said in the announcement.
His health issues include a prolonged asthma-like respiratory crisis and low platelet levels, requiring blood transfusions.
Anouncement
Cardinal Ferrell's announcement
Cardinal Farrell said of Pope Francis: "He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage and universal love, especially in favour of the poorest and most marginalised."
"With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God."
New Pope
How new Pope is chosen
The process for choosing a new pope, called a conclave, generally takes place between 15 and 20 days after the death of a pontiff.
The College of Cardinals, a group of high-ranking Catholic Church officials, votes to elect a new Bishop of Rome.
The election requires a two-thirds majority of the cardinal electors.
Health issues
Hospitalization
The Pope was admitted to the Gemelli Hospital in Rome for bronchitis treatment on February 14 this year.
Doctors had given him high-flow oxygen to help him breathe.
Pope Francis suffered from chronic lung disease, having had part of a lung removed as a young man.
His medical team had warned that sepsis remained a major threat due to his pneumonia.
Discharge
Discharge from hospital
On March 6, his voice was heard for the first time since being admitted to the hospital in an audio message, in which he thanked well-wishers, before adding: "I am with you from here."
He was subsequently discharged on March 23.
On Sunday, he greeted crowds at the Easter Sunday Service, a day after meeting US Vice President JD Vance.
Legacy protection
Measures to secure his legacy
Pope Francis was focused on securing his legacy. He had been working to complete key initiatives and appoint allies to significant positions within the Church.
Recently, he extended the term of Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re as dean of the College of Cardinals, bypassing a scheduled vote.
Further, Pope Francis accelerated the appointment of Sister Raffaella Petrini as the first woman governor of Vatican City.
Church politics
Pope Francis's progressive reforms and potential succession battle
Notably, the pope's progressive reforms have also sparked ideological divisions within the Church. His efforts include opening roles to women and LGBTQ+ individuals and addressing clerical child abuse, albeit with mixed results.
Pope Francis's earlier rebuke of US Vice President JD Vance over theological interpretations has also heightened political tensions.