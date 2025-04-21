What's the story

Two German teenagers were recently detained and deported from the United States of America because their lack of fully booked accommodations raised suspicions with US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Charlotte Pohl, 19, and Maria Lepere, 18, arrived in Honolulu on March 18, planning to explore the Islands for five weeks and then California and Costa Rica after their high school graduation.

However, not having pre-arranged accommodation for their entire stay raised suspicions with US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).