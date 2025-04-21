German teens detained, deported from US over 'suspicious' vacation plan
Two German teenagers were recently detained and deported from the United States of America because their lack of fully booked accommodations raised suspicions with US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).
Charlotte Pohl, 19, and Maria Lepere, 18, arrived in Honolulu on March 18, planning to explore the Islands for five weeks and then California and Costa Rica after their high school graduation.
However, not having pre-arranged accommodation for their entire stay raised suspicions with US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).
The teenagers had secured an Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) before their trip, which permits citizens of select countries to visit the US without a visa for short periods.
However, the CBP deemed their lack of fully booked accommodations suspicious.
Pohl recounted that they were interrogated for hours at the Honolulu Airport and were made to undergo full-body scans and strip searches.
Deported after detention experience
After being arrested at Honolulu Airport, the teens were taken to a holding cell where long-term detainees were kept.
They were given green prison uniforms and made to sleep on thin, moldy mattresses.
The following morning, they were told they were being taken to the Honolulu airport for deportation.
The German Foreign Office confirmed its involvement in the case and consular support after their ordeal.
ESTA does not guarantee entry
The office stated that the incident involving the girls serves as a reminder for travelers: having an ESTA, which permits citizens from certain countries to visit the United States without a visa for short stays, does not guarantee entry.
The final decision regarding whether to allow travelers into the US rests with the discretion of CBP agents, it said.
Recent trend of detaining foreigners
This, however, is not an isolated incident.
Former Canadian actress Jasmine Mooney was also detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the southern border in March when she was trying to apply for a work visa after her previous one was canceled in November.
Mooney recounted her detention experience as "inhumane," and called out to the harsh conditions she suffered during her 12-day detention.