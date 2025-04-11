On the international stage, spot gold has hit a new high at $3,219.84 per ounce. This is the first time gold prices have crossed the $3,200 per ounce mark.

Spot gold refers to the current market price at which gold can be bought or sold for immediate delivery. It's called "spot" because the transaction settles "on the spot," typically within one or two business days.

US gold futures have gone even further, trading at $3,237.50 per ounce amid economic instability.