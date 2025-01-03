You'll need to pay more for a Rolex—blame gold prices!
Swiss luxury watchmaker Rolex is witnessing a massive price hike this year. The increase is largely due to the rising cost of gold. As per several watch enthusiast websites that track listings prices of some of Rolex's gold timepieces have skyrocketed by as much as 14% for 2025. The increase is much higher than the average 3% hike seen in their steel counterparts.
Popular models witness significant price hike
Among Rolex's most coveted models, the Daytona has seen the steepest price increase. For instance,the white gold variant with the OysterFlex bracelet now retails at $38,100, a steep increase from its previous price of $35,000. Another favorite, the GMT-Master in yellow gold, now retails at $43,300 on Rolex's website—a nearly 7% increase from last year.
Rolex's annual price increase and gold's role
Rolex has a history of annual price hikes, with the increasing cost of gold being a major factor in its strategy. Just in 2024, the skyrocketing gold prices resulted in two price hikes for Rolex's gold watches. This trend is likely to continue into 2025 due to the strengthening US dollar and lower interest rates. However, the higher prices may not deter watch buyers and collectors as some of the Rolex models appreciate in value over time.