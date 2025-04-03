What's the story

If you are a US visa holder and traveling abroad (to say India), you need to prepare well, especially regarding documentation.

The return process into the US has become more strict, and complications can arise due to lack of necessary documents.

Complications can include delays and extra questioning, or even denial of entry.

To ensure a hassle-free return, it is important to carry the right paperwork according to your visa type. Let's take a look at what is necessary.