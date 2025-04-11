What's the story

In a major escalation of its ongoing trade war with the US, China has announced an increase in tariffs on American goods to 125% starting Saturday.

The move marks a steep rise from the previously set rate of 84%, and comes as a response to higher tariff hikes by the Donald Trump administration.

Beijing's State Council Tariff Commission announced that "the US's imposition of abnormally high tariffs on China seriously violates international trade rules, basic economic laws and common sense."