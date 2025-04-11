What's the story

US President Donald Trump is facing scrutiny for possibly manipulating stock markets.

Calls for an investigation arose after two posts on Trump's Truth Social network.

The first post, shortly after the US stock market opened, read "THIS IS A GREAT TIME TO BUY!!!"

Nearly four hours after his post, Trump announced a pause on his most severe tariffs on most countries.

Stocks surged significantly, with the Dow closing up nearly 3,000 points.