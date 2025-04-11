What's the story

Criticism of the United States for its perceived lack of support for Myanmar has emerged following the recent 7.7-magnitude earthquake, which has killed at least 3,550 people.

The disaster, which hit on March 28, is the first major natural disaster since President Donald Trump's administration drastically cut funding for life-saving programs.

It was part of a wider program to dismantle the US Agency for International Development (USAID), America's main humanitarian aid agency.