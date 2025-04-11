Why US is under fire for abandoning war-torn, earthquake-ravaged Myanmar
What's the story
Criticism of the United States for its perceived lack of support for Myanmar has emerged following the recent 7.7-magnitude earthquake, which has killed at least 3,550 people.
The disaster, which hit on March 28, is the first major natural disaster since President Donald Trump's administration drastically cut funding for life-saving programs.
It was part of a wider program to dismantle the US Agency for International Development (USAID), America's main humanitarian aid agency.
Funding cuts
USAID's role diminished under Trump's administration
Under Trump, USAID managed a large chunk of America's foreign aid - 61% of a $71 billion budget in 2023.
But since January 2021, thousands have been laid off and nearly 83% of USAID programs canceled.
This includes staff and initiatives to help Myanmar.
"It really shows to the average Myanmar citizen that the United States has abandoned them," Francisco Bencosme, former senior policy advisor at USAID, told CNN.
Inadequate support
Criticism of US response to Myanmar's earthquake
The US sent only three workers who were eventually let go while providing assistance in Myanmar.
These employees were dismissed within days of reaching Myanmar, former senior USAID official Marcia Wong said.
The needs are massive right now, said Matthew Smith, CEO of Thailand-based human rights group Fortify Rights, but unfortunately "the aid effort is not as robust as it could or should be."
Situation update
Myanmar's urgent need for aid amid civil unrest
To note, the country is already reeling from a civil war that started in 2021 after a military coup.
For decades, the US has been the "indispensable nation" for the international community in times of crisis.
Humanitarian aid was one of the few areas where the US had a comparative advantage over its opponents.
But in the wake of the earthquake in Myanmar, the US has been mostly absent, sending only $2 million that was later increased to $9 million.
Aid commitment
US pledges assistance but faces criticism over staffing
To add insult to injury, Trump imposed a 44% tariff on the country this week, exacerbating the country's economic and humanitarian crises.
Last week, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended America's response, arguing that the US is "not the government of the world."
"There are a lot of other countries in the world and everyone should pitch in...I don't think it's fair to assume that the US needs to continue to share the burden (of) 60-70% of humanitarian aid."
Official defense
US Secretary of State defends the country's stance
The meager help offered has been compared to similar situations in Turkey and Syria in February 2023, when America sent hundreds of relief workers after a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake.
It also pledged $185 million in aid.
While the US has been slow or avoidant in providing assistance, other countries, including China, Russia, and India, have pitched in, sending aid, rescue teams, and mobile medical units to Myanmar.