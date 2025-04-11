What's the story

Will McCallum, head of Greenpeace in the United Kingdom, and four other activists have been arrested after they allegedly poured 80 gallons of red dye into a pond at the US Embassy in London.

The protest was to voice their protest against the ongoing war in Gaza.

The group arrived at the embassy dressed as delivery riders on bicycles and carried a container saying "Stop Arming Israel," which they emptied outside the embassy into the pond.