What's the story

The United States has welcomed the extradition of Pakistani-Canadian terror accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana to India.

Rana is a key accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks that killed around 170 people, including six Americans.

US Department of State spokesperson Tammy Bruce confirmed the extradition of Rana and reiterated America's commitment toward assisting India in its fight for justice for the victims.