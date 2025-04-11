Siemens executive, his family killed in NYC sightseeing helicopter crash
What's the story
Agustin Escobar, head of Siemens's Spanish division, and his family were among the six victims of a tragic helicopter crash over New York's Hudson River.
The incident happened on Thursday when the tourist chopper plunged into the river.
Escobar's wife, Merce Camprubi Montal, and their three children are also confirmed dead. The family had just arrived in New York from Barcelona for vacation.
Vacation highlights
Eyewitness accounts and photos reveal family's excitement
Heartbreaking photos from New York Helicopter Tours show the Escobar family all bundled up in warm clothing, smiling in front of the Bell 206L-4 LongRanger IV helicopter.
They were also seen strapped inside the aircraft before the fatal crash.
Juan Ignacio Diaz, a former colleague of Escobar, described him as a calm person who prioritized his family above all else.
Twitter Post
Crash caught on camera
Hudson River Helicopter crash @fox5ny @ABC7 @NBCNewYork @CBSNewYork @njdotcom @News12NJ @CNN @cnnbrk— SangriaUltra (@xpertcommander) April 10, 2025
Credit: Bruce Wall pic.twitter.com/CVy249wApx
Incident report
Helicopter crash details and ongoing investigation
The sightseeing helicopter broke apart midair and plunged into the Hudson River at about 3:15pm local time.
Four victims were declared dead at the site, while two others were declared dead at the hospital.
However, the reason behind the crash remains unclear, and an inquiry is ongoing.
According to CNN and flight tracking site FlightRadar 24, the chopper flew for roughly 16 minutes before landing in the water.
Career highlights
Agustin Escobar's professional journey and personal legacy
Escobar had a stellar 25-year international career, leading businesses in the US, South America, Spain, and Germany.
He took over as CEO of Siemens Spain in late 2022. His predecessor lauded his role in Siemens's success story in mobility and transport.
Diaz called Escobar "a true family man," saying he adored his wife and children.