Agustin Escobar, head of Siemens's Spanish division, and his family were among the six victims of a tragic helicopter crash over New York's Hudson River.

The incident happened on Thursday when the tourist chopper plunged into the river.

Escobar's wife, Merce Camprubi Montal, and their three children are also confirmed dead. The family had just arrived in New York from Barcelona for vacation.